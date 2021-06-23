Courtesy of Mark Grant/Twitter

Date night! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary posed for rare photos while attending a San Diego Padres game on Tuesday, June 22.

“La La Land … Naaahhhh … More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres!” sports commentator Mark Grant tweeted, along with a picture of the longtime actress, 32, and the film director, 35.

“Great to meet Academy Award-winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself,” sports announcer Don Orsillo also tweeted with a snapshot of the pair.

Courtesy of Don Orsillo/Twitter

Although Emma continues to snag major movie roles — i.e. Cruella de Vil in 2021’s Cruella — she and Dave, who reportedly got married in September 2020, are a pretty low-key couple. In January, Life & Style confirmed the pair was expecting baby No. 1.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother. She’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

In March, Emma and Dave welcomed their daughter. Two months later, TMZ revealed the newly minted parents named their newborn Louise Jean. Both Emma and her mother, Krista, have the same middle name. Since then, the lovebirds are on Cloud 9!

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” a separate insider told Us Weekly, noting that Dave is a very “hands-on” dad.

As it stands, Emma has yet to open up about motherhood. However, she has previously commented on starting a family. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she told fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence during a 2018 interview with Elle. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older, and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”