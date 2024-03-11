Despite having one of the biggest careers in Hollywood, Emma Stone has managed to keep most of her personal life out of the spotlight. After giving birth to baby No. 1 in March 2021, the Easy A star hasn’t publicly said much about motherhood. However, she got fans wondering about her family when she thanked her daughter during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Academy Awards. How many kids does Emma have and what has she said about motherhood?

How Many Kids Does Emma Stone Have?

It was revealed that Emma and her husband, Dave McCary, were expecting baby No. 1 in January 2021 when she was photographed with a baby bump while on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles.

The La La Land star continued to keep details of her pregnancy private before she gave birth to her daughter, Louise Jean, on March 13, 2021.

What Has Emma Stone Said About Parenthood?

Emma has chosen to keep details about her home life mostly out of the spotlight, though made a rare comment about motherhood during an interview in May 2021. “It’s very, very exciting,” she told British presenter Mark Heyes while reflecting on becoming a mother amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year.”

Nearly three years later, Emma gushed about Louise while accepting the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things at the Oscars in March 2024. “I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much,” she told the crowd.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor,” Emma continued. “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Who Is Emma Stone’s Husband?

Not only does Emma keep her daughter out of the spotlight, but she also hasn’t shared much information about her marriage.

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Saturday Night Live. She was serving as the episode’s guest host, while Dave was a writer and segment director on the sketch comedy show. They sparked romance rumors in June 2017, and didn’t make their awards show debut until he escorted her to the SAG Awards in January 2019. Emma and Dave went on to tie the knot in September 2020.