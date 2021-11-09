Emma Stone’s Transformation From Teen to Hollywood A-Lister: Photos of the Actress Young to Now

Actress Emma Stone has transformed from an adorable teen to a Hollywood A-lister over the years.

The Arizona native, whose real name is Emily Stone, has a long history in the spotlight after dropping out of high school in the ninth grade to pursue a career in show business.

She slowly began scoring small roles on Medium, Malcolm in the Middle and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. At age 16, she decided to tweak her name to Emma after learning there was another actress named Emily Stone.

Funny enough, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star briefly went by the name Riley for about six months but quickly realized it wasn’t going to work long-term.

“I landed a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle, and one day, they were calling, ‘Riley! Riley! Riley! We need you on set, Riley!’ and I had no idea who they were talking to,” Emma recalled during an interview with W Magazine. “At that moment, I realized that I just couldn’t be Riley. So I became Emma. But I miss Emily. I would love to get her back.”

Luckily, she had a very special tie to her new moniker. “Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice,” the Golden Globe winner said during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

After a slow start during her early teen years, Emma began skyrocketing to fame thanks to her roles in Superbad, The House Bunny, Zombieland and Easy A.

While she’s an incredibly funny comedic actress, she also showed her serious chops. The Battle of the Sexes actress earned her first Oscar nomination for 2014’s Birdman. She finally won the prestigious award for Best Actress for her work in 2016’s La La Land with Ryan Gosling.

Emma has had an incredible career thus far, and she’s also found happiness in her personal life. In 2019, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress announced she and Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary were engaged. They quietly said, ‘I Do,’ the following year.

Seven months later, in January 2021, Us Weekly reported Emma was pregnant with their first child. Although the couple has kept their private life extremely hush-hush, news broke they welcomed baby No. 1, a daughter named Louise, in March 2021.

