Emma Stone Looks La La Lovely in Bikinis! See the Actress’ Most Gorgeous Swimsuit Photos

While Emma Stone is a naturally private person who avoids social media, she’s still been seen rocking a bikini while on vacations with friends.

The Oscar-winning actress’ travel takes her all over the world, and sometimes, she uses her downtime for a watery outing. Emma attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise show in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on May 28, 2018, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors. She looked stunning walking the red carpet in a creme blazer and glittery black pants by the design house, but the next day brought play time!

Emma and her fellow Louis Vuitton International ambassadors, actor Justin Theroux and actresses Sienna Miller and Laura Harrier, went for a dip in the Mediterranean Sea on their day off from work. Emma looked sensational in a white bikini with slight ruffles along the edges. It was gorgeous against her alabaster skin, as her red hair was soaking wet from her swim.

The talented star must have fallen in love with Hawaii while filming the movie Aloha on Oahu in 2013. The following year, she returned with then-boyfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield for a vacation. The two took surfing lessons from local legend Rory Russell and both managed to successfully stand up on their boards and ride some waves.

Emma’s body always looks fit and fantastic, but she’s had to keep in shape for roles. She shot two physically grueling films back to back, as Emma needed to perform extensive dance routines for her Oscar-winning turn in 2016’s La La Land. She then had to build up muscle to portray tennis superstar Billie Jean King in 2017’s Battle of the Sexes.

For the latter film, “She did two-a-day workouts and put on 15 pounds of lean muscle,” her trainer Jason Walsh told in August 2017 about how Emma was able to get a body that mirrored that of the sports trailblazer.

One of her workouts included pushing 200-pound sled around.”She kind of became a meathead,” Jason told the publication about the Maniac star’s commitment to weight workouts. “Every client I’ve had, including Emma, finds strength training addictive,” he noted, adding, “Emma was good at deadlifts, which are hard!”

Scroll down for Emma’s most beautiful bikini photos.