Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have shared a long and close friendship. After J. Law got to hand her pal her second Best Actress Oscar, fans want to know more about their history as BFFs.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Competed for the Same Roles

Jennifer was in the running for the lead in 2010’s Easy A, which went to Emma. The Poor Things star later told Vanity Fair she was so impressed with Jennifer’s talent.

“She may not even know this, but there was definitely a time early on when I was like, ‘Oh hey my ego is going nuts, she’s so great and vibrant and talented, I’m screwed, I’ll never work again,’” Emma told the publication.

When Did Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence First Meet?

The pair were friends via text for more than a year before finally meeting in person. During a joint video for W magazine in 2018, the ladies told the unusual story of how they connected.

“We both had the same stalker. His name was John the Orchestra Guy. He would ‘accidentally’ text us,” Jennifer began. Emma said, “He wasn’t really a stalker. He was this guy who had a lot of people’s numbers. He must’ve worked at a studio or as an agent’s assistant or something.”

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey, Alex’ — or he makes up a name. ‘I’m running late on my way to the sound stage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Make sure the orchestra’s warmed up for me.’ It was always about the orchestra. ‘Can you text me back and let me know you get this? John,'” Emma recalled.

“We had been texting every day for a year, but we’d never talked on the phone and we’d never met,” Jennifer continued. “Then we were finally going to meet and she sent me her address and I’m driving over, and on the way over, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what if this is John the Orchestra Guy?’ She thought when I was on the way over, ‘Oh my God, what if this is John the Orchestra Guy?’ So, then I called you and we were like, ‘Hello?’ That’s the first thing we had in common. We’ve all been there, right?” the Red Sparrow star said with a laugh.

Emma and Jennifer Skipped the 2018 Golden Globe Afterparties for a Girls’ Night

Emma attended the event to present the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award. She wanted Jennifer to go as her date to the post-Golden Globe parties, but opted for quiet night together instead, even though Jen had their evening planned.

In a January 8, 2018, video posted to Facebook, the Red Sparrow star was seen in her backyard, recounting the night to Emma.

“You had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties, so I got us tickets to some afterparties, I booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go. You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home.”

Jennifer then looked up to show her half-done face, which had full makeup on one side and was makeup-free on the other. “And now this is what I look like,” she added, as Emma laughed, saying, “You’re the best.”

Emma Stone Attended Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding to Cooke Maroney

When the Don’t Look Up star tied the knot with the art dealer in a lavish Rhode Island ceremony in October 2019, Emma was at the nuptials to celebrate her pal’s big life moment.

Two months later, Emma got engaged to Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary, though little is known about their wedding.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Became Moms Within a Year of Each Other

The La La Land star and Dave welcomed daughter Louise Jean in March 2021. Jennifer and Cooke’s son Cy arrived in February 2022.

Emma and Jennifer Still Have Girls’ Night Dinners Amid Being Moms

In July 2022, the ladies met up for a meal at New York City’s legendary Hwa Yuan Chinese restaurant.

The eatery shared a photo of Emma and Jennifer posing with the chef to their Instagram page, writing, “Hwa Yuan was thrilled to host Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence for dinner! Chef Tang and the Tang family are big fans of theirs and are honored that they are fans of our restaurant and food. Emma and Jennifer, we hope you enjoyed and come back again soon!”

Getty Images

Why Did Jennifer Lawrence Present Emma Stone With Her 2024 Best Actress Oscar?

Even though 2023 Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh was the one holding the statuette, five former Best Actress winners participated in the introduction of the nominees. When Emma’s name was called and she got onstage, Jennifer helped hand her the trophy.

Michelle explained the reason in a March 11, 2024, Instagram post the day after the ceremony, writing, “Congratulations Emma! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!”