Nowadays, Jennifer Lawrence is regarded as one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. That said, it took the Kentucky native quite a few years before making it big in show businesses.

Jennifer’s first credited acting gig was a 2006 episode of the TV series Monk. From there, the now-A-lister went on to snag a handful of other TV roles including appearances on Cold Case, Medium and a 31-episode stint as Lauren Pearson on The Bill Engvall Show.

However, in 2010, Jennifer’s fame reached a whole new level after playing Ree Dolly in Winter’s Bone. At just 20 years old, Jennifer received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Although she lost to Natalie Portman for Black Swan, Jennifer is still the third-youngest star to be recognized by the Academy in that category. She later won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook.

In addition to Jennifer’s evolving talent, her looks and style have changed over the years. So much so, that she’s faced a handful of plastic surgery speculation, specifically nose job rumors. To date, the Hunger Games alum has never commented about going under the knife.

When it comes to body image, on the other hand, Jennifer is extremely vocal. “Everybody says [to me], ‘We love that there is somebody with a normal body!'” she told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016 interview.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like I have a normal body.’ I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person. I think we’ve gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s curvy.’ Which is crazy,” she added, suggesting the industry needs a “new normal-body type.”

Jennifer has also made it clear that she will never drastically change her body for a role. “I’m never going to starve myself for a part … I don’t want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’m going to skip dinner.’ That’s something I was really conscious of during training, when you’re trying to get your body to look exactly right,” she told Newsnight in 2013, referring to her Hunger Games character. “I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong — not thin and underfed.”

