Congrats! Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Cooke Maroney, the actress’ rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, September 8.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that the Hunger Games actress, 31, and art gallery director, 37, are starting to expand their family.

“They’ve already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be,” a source gushed to In Touch after the A-listers’ engagement in early 2019. “Jen’s never been happier.”

The low-key couple got married in October 2019 during a “fairytale” wedding at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, another source told Life & Style at the time. They were first romantically linked in June 2018. After the romantic ceremony, guests indulged in a “wild” reception.

JD Images/Shutterstock

“After being treated to a lavish spread — including wood-roasted fish and leg of beef, smoked pork belly, salt cod beignets and homemade s’mores — Cooke, Jennifer and their loved ones took shots and partied until 5:30 in the morning,” the second source recalled. “Jen was dancing with everyone … She looked tired by the end of it but so, so happy!”

After they tied the knot, a separate insider told Life & Style the Passengers star was “loving life as a newlywed.”

“She has been enjoying some downtime and loves soaking in the city with her hubby,” the third insider said about Jennifer and Cooke’s life in the Big Apple. “One of their favorite things to do together is to explore all the great restaurants in NYC. Jennifer loves living in New York because she feels like she just blends in and can be ‘normal.’ She and Cooke go out almost every night!”

Even when the duo was forced to change their lifestyle amid the coronavirus pandemic, they grew “closer than ever,” a fourth insider told Life & Style in September 2020.

Jennifer and Cooke were “getting on great” during lockdown and spent their nights “enjoying cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows.”

Since the early days of their relationship, the Silver Linings Playbook actress “knew pretty quickly” that Cooke “was The One,” the first source revealed to Life & Style about their whirlwind romance in 2019. “Jennifer and Cooke are the perfect couple! His family adores her and vice versa.”