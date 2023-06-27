Actress Jennifer Lawrence began dating Cooke Maroney in 2018 and the world has been dying to know more about the man who stole her heart. Look no further, because we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oscar winner’s spouse.

When Did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Get Married?

The Hunger Games actress was spotted with a massive rock on her left ring finger in February 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the two were engaged.

“Jen’s friends approve. Her bestie Laura Simpson is the one who introduced her to Cooke, but pals like Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Amy Schumer are all madly in love with him too,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They all absolutely knew about Jen’s engagement and kept it a secret until she was ready to come clean with the news herself.”

The private pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, in front of their family and closest friends. Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz and Emma Stone were among the list of attendees.

Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in February 2022. The infant was named after one of his father’s favorite artists, postwar American painter Cy Twombly, the Don’t Look Up actress revealed in a September interview with Vogue.

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she told the outlet of welcoming her first child. “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

What Is Cooke Maroney’s Job?

Cooke studied art history at NYU and now works as the director at New York’s Gladstone Gallery, which represents high-profile clients like Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham, as well as Anish Kapoor, Richard Prince and Bjork’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Barney.

Where Is Cooke Maroney From?

Cooke grew up in New York City before his parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, moved their family to Vermont. Prior to moving north and opening Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont, his father, like himself, was an art dealer in New York City.