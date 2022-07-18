Looking good, Katniss! When she’s not in the midst of promoting a movie, Jennifer Lawrence typically keeps to herself. However, the Hunger Games star has been spotted out and about in a bikini a few times over the years. Not to mention, the actress is a huge advocate for body positivity.

“I would like us to make a new normal-body type,” Jennifer said during her April 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “Everybody says, ‘We love that there is somebody with a normal body!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like I have a normal body.’ I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person. I think we’ve gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s curvy.’ Which is crazy. The bare minimum, just for me, would be to up the ante. At least so I don’t feel like the fattest one.”

When it comes to getting roles in Hollywood, the Don’t Look Up actress has made it clear that she’ll never “starve” herself to star in a movie.

“I don’t want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’m going to skip dinner.’ That’s something I was really conscious of during training, when you’re trying to get your body to look exactly right,” the Kentucky native recalled to ELLE in November 2012. “I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong — not thin and underfed.”

While she’s officially moved on from her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, Jennifer’s legacy as a strong female lead still lives on. Not to mention, she’s finally embracing mom life! The actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child in 2022.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Jennifer explained to Vanity Fair in November 2021 of protecting her child amid her fame. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

