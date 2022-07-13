Katniss Ever-queen! Jennifer Lawrence has become very fashion forward as she’s matured with age, especially when she’s sporting pieces from legendary designers like Dior and Versace. Her red carpet looks, in particular, have evolved into sophisticated, yet daring braless outfits that seem to get better and better (seriously, how does one keep getting more beautiful?).

The Hunger Games actress attended a photo call for her role in the film Red Sparrow in 2018, where she wore a black Versace gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Fans buzzed over the ensemble as it was strikingly similar to the dress Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1994.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only reason the dress caused commotion — and by commotion, we mean complete and utter chaos. After the stunning photos emerged, critics slammed the Don’t Look Up star for dressing too provocatively and gave unsolicited advice that she should have covered up with a coat.

Jennifer called out the trolls for being “annoying” and making an issue out of nothing. “I saw the cameras for the photo call, and I walked my bare ass out there for the photos; nobody took a coat from me,” she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in March 2018. “It was a fabulous dress … I wasn’t going to cover it up in a f–king coat. And also, I shoot in below freezing weather in record-breaking winters, I can stand outside for 90 seconds in a dress.” she continued.

“All these people trying to be feminist, you’re not … you’re loud, you’re annoying, you have no point and what you also do, you make people hate a movement.”

Fancy events aren’t the only time she likes to ditch the bra, though. The former highest-paid actress in the world was spotted leaving a breakfast lunch date with husband Cooke Maroney in July 2022 and she sported the comfiest of outfits around New York City. Jen matched the hubby with white T-shirts and remained braless for the encounter.

Considering it was an early meal, who wouldn’t want to eat without the discomfort of a bra?

