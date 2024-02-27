Jennifer Lawrence put a spin on a classic menswear look by going braless while attending the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 27.

The Oscar winner, 33, donned a charcoal-gray three-piece suit with a plunging vest and nothing underneath. She paired it with fitted trousers and a blazer and later wore a long black coat to protect against the chilly day.

Jennifer frequently chooses Dior for her incredible red carpet looks, as she’s been a brand ambassador for the French design house since 2012. Twelve years later, she still radiates in both their daywear and evening designs.