Jennifer Lawrence Is the Girl on Fire in Any Sheer Outfit: See Photos of Her Sexiest See-Through Looks

She’s known as the girl on fire from The Hunger Games franchise, but Jennifer Lawrence has always sizzled in anything she wears. Whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual day out, the Kentucky native stops hearts wherever she goes — especially when she opts for a sexy sheer and see-through ensemble!

One of her most iconic fashion moments was when she arrived at the March 2018 premiere of her film Red Sparrow, wearing a black mesh spaghetti-strap gown.

Although she looked stunning at the time, Jennifer later opened up about her full look during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, in which she and host Ellen DeGeneres talked about how drunk she was when she arrived.

“No! Oh God, it was so awful,” she said as she playfully got up and ran away after taking about “Gail,” her drunk alter ego. “I am hammered. So, I get on the red carpet, like ‘don’t look drunk!’” she added after explaining how she drank multiple rounds of liquor earlier that evening.

Although she’s a famous jokester, the Don’t Look Up actress has also addressed the pressuring body image standards women face in show business.

“I would like us to make a new normal-body type,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2016. “Everybody says, ‘We love that there is somebody with a normal body!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like I have a normal body.’ I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person.”

Jennifer continued, “I think we’ve gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s curvy.’ Which is crazy. The bare minimum, just for me, would be to up the ante. At least so I don’t feel like the fattest one.”

When it comes to weight and body image, the blonde beauty has also opened up about past experiences when she was ordered to drop pounds. On one previous occasion, Jennifer claimed that a film producer told her she needed to lose 15 pounds for a film role.

“I asked to speak to a producer about the unrealistic diet regimen, and he responded by telling me he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat; he thought I was perfectly f—k-able,” she said during Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2017.

She added, “I look back at this time, and I see that I was trapped like so many young actors and actresses starting out. I couldn’t have gotten a producer or a director or a studio head fired. I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt like I had to for my career. I was young and walking that fine line of sticking up for myself without being called ‘difficult,’ which they did call me, but I believe the word they used was, ‘nightmare.'”

Despite her former negative audition and casting experiences, the Academy Award winner continues to embrace her own style, natural body shape and, overall, her infectious self-confidence.

