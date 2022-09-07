Jennifer Lawrence became a household name after her role of Ree Dolly in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She was later listed as the world’s highest paid actress following her roles in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and X-Men: Apocalypse. But how much money does Jennifer have? Jennifer is worth a reported $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep scrolling to find out how the actress makes her money.

Jennifer Lawrence Is an A-List Actress

The Kentucky native landed the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series in 2012. She went on to star in the film’s three sequels: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013, followed by The Hunger Games: Mockingjay parts one and two in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Forbes ranked J. Law as the top earning actress in 2015, bringing in a whopping $52 million that year. She retained her crown the following year, topping the list at an equally insane $46 million. Each of the two years saw the actress outrank her closest competitor by more than $15 million.

Jennifer has shown no signs of slowing down since wrapping The Hunger Games saga. She’s gone on to star in box office hits such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and the X-Men trilogy.

Jennifer Lawrence Is a Brand Ambassador

Jennifer became a spokesperson for Dior in 2012 and appeared in a campaign for Miss Dior.

“I was … struck by her incredible on-screen presence in these blockbuster films, but also … by her powerful interpretations of subtler, more rounded characters,” Dior creative director Raf Simons said of seeing her in the role of Katniss.

In early 2014, news broke that the Mother! star was in talks to extend her relationship with the Paris fashion house and become a brand ambassador for Dior. The three-year exclusive deal was worth a reported $15 to $20 million.

Jennifer wore the brand exclusively throughout her tenure and even famously tripped over the hem of her Dior gown while accepting her Academy Award for Best Actress at the 2013 event.

Jennifer Lawrence Is Charitable

The actress launched the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation in 2015 which supports charities such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Special Olympics. The following year, she donated $2 million to the Kosair Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to set up a cardiac intensive care unit named after her foundation.