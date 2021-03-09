Sure, Kylie Jenner posts plenty of photos of her toddler, Stormi Webster, on Instagram, but it’s pretty rare we get to see the mommy-daughter duo out and about in Los Angeles. That said, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her only child, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, were spotted leaving lunch in the City of Angels on Monday, March 8.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie, 23, looked the part of “Cool Mom” in a monochromatic baby blue outfit, while Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February 2021, wore a white T-shirt, khaki pants and fun Nike sneakers. Her hair was styled in adorable space buns and she also wore a brown face mask.

Of course, Kylie and Stormi hardly need an occasion to spend time together, but it’s possible the pair was celebrating International Women’s Day. After all, the cosmetics mogul posted a sweet shout-out on Instagram just hours earlier. Kylie’s empowering post featured a photo of herself, Stormi and mom Kris Jenner on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2019.

Beyond commemorating the important holiday, Kylie’s “best gift” for her little one has always been “her time,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

According to the insider, the E! personality “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time.”

With Stormi as her No. 1 priority, Kylie “isn’t in a rush” to give her a sibling, a separate source revealed to Life & Style in January 2021, adding that the California native “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon.”

However, that doesn’t mean Kylie doesn’t have babies on the brain! “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” she admitted to makeup artist James Charles during an October 2020 YouTube collaboration. Baby fever aside, though, Kylie recognizes that motherhood is a huge responsibility.

“Being a parent is stressful,” she said. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

