It’s all in the timing! Kylie Jenner and on-again boyfriend Travis Scott found out they were pregnant with their first child while filming season one of her Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie.

“Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie,” executive producer Farnaz Farjam — who has worked on the long running series since its first season in 2007 — told Variety in a tell-all interview published on Thursday, June 17. “We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

The reality TV pro then confirmed that she went back into the raw footage to find the exact moment when the 23-year-old discovered her pregnancy. However, she was concerned that the famous family may have been setting her up at the time.

“Before I found that footage, one of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret,” Farjam explained to the outlet. “And I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was. I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’ They used to do that sometimes, just to find out who was leaking.”

Kylie and Travis, 29, started dating in April 2017 after meeting at the annual Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. In February of the following year, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, following the top-secret pregnancy. The makeup mogul and the rapper split in October 2019, but they remained friends and coparents following the breakup.

An insider told In Touch that the former flames were “giving their relationship another shot” in May, noting that they were “seeing where it leads” before making any concrete decisions on their status. Over the years, they’ve had their “highs and lows” and “neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the source explained.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lately, the Kylie Skin founder and the Astroworld artist have been “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the insider noted. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

The couple seemingly confirmed they had rekindled their romance while stepping out at a New York City gala as a family with their daughter on June 17.