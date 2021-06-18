In the future. Kylie Jenner opened up about her marriage plans on part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, just days after she and off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott rekindled their romance.

“I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day,” the 23-year-old told Andy Cohen during the sit-down discussion with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Her admission comes just two days after the reality star and the rapper, 29, seemingly confirmed that they are back together while appearing on the red carpet for the Parsons Benefit Gala in New York City with their daughter, Stormi Webster. The pair cuddled up and posed for photos at the event with the 3-year-old by their side.

At the end of the Astroworld artist’s acceptance speech, he gave Kylie and their baby girl a shout-out. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” Travis said.

In May, an insider told In Touch that the proud parents, who split in October 2019, were “giving their relationship another shot,” adding that the pair were “seeing where it leads” before putting a label on things. Despite the “highs and lows” of their bond, “neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the source noted.

The makeup mogul and the Cacti Spiked Seltzer founder have been spending time together and “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the insider added. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Kylie Skin founder would even “be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” a separate source previously told In Touch. “And when the time is right.”

Days before the dynamic duo, who started dating in April 2017, started flaunting their reconciled romance, a rumor started swirling that the coparents were starting over in an open relationship — which Kylie quickly debunked. “You guys really just make up anything,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”