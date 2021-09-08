Kylie Jenner’s Famous Friends and Family React to Her Pregnancy! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and More
Kylie, 24, uploaded the sweetest announcement video featuring heartwarming moments with Travis, 30, and their daughter, Stormi Webster. The clip also included a joyous moment with Kris Jenner learning that her youngest daughter was expecting again. “Stormi, we’re going to have a baby!” the E! alum, 65, exclaimed. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”
On August 20, Life & Style confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy. Since then, the cosmetics mogul has gone into full nesting mode. Kylie “has already started designing the nursery” for baby No. 2, a source previously told Life & Style.
The California native is “spending an absolute fortune” on the nursery, the insider added. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”
As for Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, she’s 100 percent ready to be a big sister! “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style.
Thankfully, Stormi won’t have to wait too long to meet her sibling. “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” an additional source dished to Life & Style in August. Based on the math, Kylie will likely give birth in February 2022.
Should the baby be born between February 1 and February 18, they’ll be an Aquarius, just like Stormi! If the baby is born after February 18, they’ll be a Pisces. Either way, February will be a celebratory month for Kylie, Travis and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner’s famous friends and family react to her pregnancy.
