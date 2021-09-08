Kylie, 24, uploaded the sweetest announcement video featuring heartwarming moments with Travis, 30, and their daughter, Stormi Webster. The clip also included a joyous moment with Kris Jenner learning that her youngest daughter was expecting again. “Stormi, we’re going to have a baby!” the E! alum, 65, exclaimed. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

On August 20, Life & Style confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy. Since then, the cosmetics mogul has gone into full nesting mode. Kylie “has already started designing the nursery” for baby No. 2, a source previously told Life & Style.

The California native is “spending an absolute fortune” on the nursery, the insider added. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

As for Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, she’s 100 percent ready to be a big sister! “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style.

Thankfully, Stormi won’t have to wait too long to meet her sibling. “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” an additional source dished to Life & Style in August. Based on the math, Kylie will likely give birth in February 2022.

Should the baby be born between February 1 and February 18, they’ll be an Aquarius, just like Stormi! If the baby is born after February 18, they’ll be a Pisces. Either way, February will be a celebratory month for Kylie, Travis and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch.

