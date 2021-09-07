A bigger brood! Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20.

The Life of Kylie alum confirmed the news weeks later in an emotional video on Instagram posted on Thursday, September 7.

Rumors had been swirling that the on-again couple were expanding their family all summer long, with Caitlyn Jenner fueling the speculation Kylie was pregnant during an interview earlier this summer. The gold medal-winning decathlete, 71, revealed that her 19th grandchild was on the way while paying a visit to a toy shop in Quincy, California, telling reporters someone in the family had a “bun in the oven.”

The beauty mogul, 24, and “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, previously confirmed they were going strong again while making an appearance at a New York City gala with their daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, in June 2021. Kylie and Stormi were there to show support to Travis, who earned an award at the Parsons Benefit.

Kylie and Travis sweetly cuddled up on the red carpet together while posing alongside their daughter for the occasion. Travis also gave a sweet shout-out to his family in his speech, saying, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

Although the soon-to-be parents of two split in October 2019, they found their way back to each other romantically while coparenting. After the news broke of their relationship status, Kylie pointed out she and Travis would always put their daughter first, no matter what was going on between them.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!” the Kylie Lip Kit founder tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is [a] priority.”

By May 2021, however, another insider told In Touch that Kylie and Travis were back together and “giving their relationship another shot.” The source added, “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”

Kylie and Travis started dating in 2017, initially fueling romance rumors with their PDA-filled outing at Coachella. Although she kept her first pregnancy under wraps, the E! personality later confirmed they welcomed their first child together, Stormi, on February 4, 2018.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how,” she explained via Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

Scroll through the gallery to see Kylie’s baby bump photos amid her second pregnancy!