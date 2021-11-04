She slays! Pregnant Kylie Jenner wore a sexy leather dress for “date night” after rapper Travis Scott gifted her a massive diamond ring.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, showed off her chic outfit via Instagram during the late hours of Wednesday, November 3. She could be seen in a brown, leather mini dress that put her growing baby bump proudly on display as she anxiously awaits the arrival of her second child. The Los Angeles native paired the dress with an oversized leather trench coat, brown sneakers and a matching purse.

Although she did not show any photos of Travis, 29, from the evening, the Kylie Cosmetics founder teased she was going on a “date” in the caption of her post and added a red rose emoji. This turned out to be very fitting because Kylie also shared a snapshot of the table, which was covered in candles and a bouquet of roses and baby’s breath.

Sushi is known to be one of the mogul’s favorite foods, and it looks like those cravings haven’t subsided amid pregnancy. While she most likely has to forgo raw fish while expecting, Kylie did show the big bowl of edamame and tempura fried vegetables she was enjoying.

The “date night” comes on the heels of Travis gifting the reality star a stunning ring with two large diamonds that appear to be set on a platinum band. Needless to say, it cost the “Sicko Mode” rapper a pretty penny.

“I would estimate Kylie’s platinum ring has 10 to 12 carats of diamonds and costs approximately $300,000,” Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, told Life & Style, adding that the “platinum” setting, which is a naturally white metal, makes the large stones “sparkle even brighter.”

If that wasn’t extravagant enough, the Houston native also bought their daughter, Stormi Webster, a matching ring. It is significantly smaller than her mama’s to fit on the 3-year-old’s hand, but Travis still spared no expense.

“Stormi’s platinum ring has approximately 2 to 5 carats and costs approximately $40,000,” noted the expert.

That being said, the unique placement of the two diamonds has an extremely special meaning for the mother-daughter duo. “These are matching Toi et Moi rings —translated to ‘You and Me.’ … It’s sentimental because it symbolizes the union of two people,” explained Luker.

