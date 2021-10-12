Since Kylie Jenner was ultra-private during her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, she didn’t let fans know what her food cravings were. This time around, she’s confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a second child and is letting fans in on what delicious items she can’t live without.

The cosmetics mogul shared in a September 7 Instagram video the reading of her positive pregnancy test, her first trips to the doctor, mom Kris Jenner‘s reaction to having another grandchild and hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. And ever since, she’s been sharing in her Instagram Stories how she’s eating for two.

Kylie has been making the most of hearty breakfasts to start her day. On October 8, she shared a snapshot of a plate of neatly quartered waffles with a light coating of powdered sugar and a small stack of raspberries next to it. On another plate was a bowl of blueberries in case she wanted an additional jolt of fruit, several white containers full of syrup and a bowl with fluffy balls of butter so that she could have any waffle combo her heart desired. Kylie gave the photo the simple caption, “Morning.”

She still had a craving for a filling breakfast three days later on October 11, where Kylie shared a photo of four fluffy pancakes turning golden brown in her pan. But she noted that they weren’t the calorie-filled buttermilk kind, writing on the Instagram Stories photo that she was making, “paleo gluten-free banana pancakes.”

In addition to hearty breakfasts, Kylie has been craving sweets during her second pregnancy. She shared a photo of a big bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt with colorful Rice-Krispy-like cereal toppings. The lip kit queen even let people know that the delicious treat was courtesy of her baby on the way, writing “cravings” on the photo.

Kylie also has had a hankering for donuts. She shared an Instagram Stories photo featuring two big bags of Shipley’s Do-nuts, with one slightly open to show what appeared to be an old-fashioned glazed piece of heaven.

Since the chain doesn’t have any Southern California locations and got its start in Houston, Texas, it appears Kylie got her dose of Shipley’s while on a visit with Travis back to his hometown. The rapper, Kylie and Stormi, headed back there in late September to visit with his family, celebrate the pregnancy news and the pair even took their daughter on a visit to the Houston Zoo.

Scroll down for photos of Kylie’s pregnancy cravings!