If you thought Kylie Jenner‘s style would change after revealing she’s pregnant with baby No. 2, you thought wrong! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking more fashionable than ever these days.

Unlike her first secret pregnancy, Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, is all about showing off her growing baby bump. In fact, the cosmetics mogul hit NYC for New York Fashion Week in early September.

Kylie was photographed grabbing dinner at celebrity hot spots like Carbone and even attending a Revolve event. Moreover, the E! alum is making sure to share all of her fashionable maternity moments on Instagram, too!

Of course, when you’re almost a billionaire, budgeting for a new wardrobe isn’t exactly a concern. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns. There are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” the insider added. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

As much as Kylie loves her designer duds, her main concern right now is gearing up for baby No. 2. The California native “has already started designing the nursery,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style, noting that Kylie is “spending an absolute fortune” on her child’s room.

“She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best,” the insider gushed. “She wants it to be just perfect.”

Thankfully, Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, is ready for a sibling! “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” a third source dished to Life & Style. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s maternity outfits so far.