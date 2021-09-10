Stepping out! If you were wondering if Kylie Jenner, who recently confirmed her pregnancy, would display her baby bump during an appearance at New York Fashion Week, she did not disappoint. Showing off her bare midriff, Kylie, 24, was spotted attending the Revolve gallery on Thursday, September 9, in a sleek orange trench coat, a white top and low-rise jeans.

In addition to being spotted leaving her NYC hotel, Kylie shared photos of herself at the star-studded shindig on her Instagram Stories, thanking the event in one of her videos.

While it’s unclear when she left the party, Kylie shared a video around midnight local time on the East Coast showing off the glittering Manhattan skyline outside her car.

But this isn’t the first post-pregnancy outfit Kylie has worn. The lip kit mogul stunned after dining at the trendy Carbone restaurant in Manhattan on Wednesday, September 8. Along with a white halter dress and a long duster coat, she wore clear-toed high heels.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday, September 7, by sharing an emotional video on her Instagram that showcased her pregnancy journey with Travis Scott. A source previously told Life & Style earlier this month that the reality star’s due date is sometime around February 2022 and that her second pregnancy was “going smoothly.”

In addition to their future child, Kylie and Travis also share daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum “has already started designing the nursery,” another insider also told Life & Style, noting that Kylie is “buying the latest baby gadgets” for her nursery and that “everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Showcasing her pregnancy is definitely a first for Kylie, who did not publicly confirm she was expecting Stormi until after she gave birth to her daughter.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie said on Instagram at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst!” she added. “Thank you for understanding.”