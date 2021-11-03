Daddy’s girl! Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner received “matching” diamond rings from Travis Scott, and the toddler’s new bling came with a hefty price tag.

“Stormi’s platinum ring has approximately 2 to 5 carats and costs approximately $40,000,” Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, tells Life & Style about the 3-year-old’s sparkler.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid received a smaller version of the ring to fit her petite hand, her mom, 24, was gifted an even larger diamond.

“I would estimate Kylie’s platinum ring has 10 to 12 carats of diamonds and costs approximately $300,000,” says the expert, adding that the “platinum” setting, which is a naturally white metal, makes the large stones “sparkle even brighter.”

The rings are simply gorgeous, and they also have a special meaning for the mother and daughter. “These are matching Toi et Moi rings —translated to ‘You and Me.’ … It’s sentimental because it symbolizes the union of two people,” explains Luker.

Kathryn Monday, Brilliant Earth‘s SVP of merchandising and retail, echoed the sweet sentiment behind the ring’s construction. “[It’s] designed to symbolize two souls becoming one,” the expert adds. “This unique setting has been a recent growing celebrity trend, and we anticipate will be popular for years to come.

It’s no surprise Kylie and Stormi may be spending extra time celebrating their special bond these days while the Kylie Cosmetics founder is pregnant with baby No. 2.

On October 20, the reality TV star showed off her daughter’s new lavish playroom that is in the process of being built.

“It is beautiful, baby!” Kylie gushed to her daughter in an Instagram video as she gave a panoramic view of the spacious room. The Life of Kylie alum showed off several arched and circular windows, a wooden ladder and modern touches within the space still being renovated.

“This is gonna be so cool,” the Kylie Baby founder continued while revealing her exciting plans for its aesthetic. “The paint, the little stairs … We’re gonna do a slide.”

Stormi’s updated playroom came weeks after an insider told Life & Style that the mogul had “already started designing the nursery” for baby No. 2, who is reportedly due sometime in February 2022.

The soon-to-be mom of two has been “spending an absolute fortune” on the nursery, added the insider. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”