Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

There’s no stopping the passion between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, even during a seaside sojourn during their mid-week getaway to Laguna Beach, California. The Poosh founder shared a March 11 Instagram video of her fiancé grabbing her bare butt along the shore as she wore a sexy one-piece black thong swimsuit.

In the video, which was taken on Travis’ phone, he was seen rubbing sand off Kourt’s derriere skin. The Blink-182 drummer made sure to hold on extra tight to her tush, as the pair leaned in for a sizzling series of kisses. Since that moment was so hot, the two needed to cool off afterwards!

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, held hands and stood next to each other near the water’s edge, then went running at full speed into the Pacific Ocean. The soon-to-be Hulu star let out a squeal she was fully immersed in the chilly waters, dipping under the surface.

After getting the cold shock to their systems, the pair held hands while walking back to shore and Kourtney’s stunning swimsuit could be seen from the front. The one-shoulder design featured a massive mid-section cutout that showed off her incredible abs, after her fans got to see the thong backside at the start of the video.

Kourtney shared several other photos in the Instagram carousel of their getaway to Southern Orange County, along with the sexy swim video. She included a gorgeous ocean sunset, a cafe stop and a snapshot where Kourt was wearing extra baggy jeans and a black sweatshirt while swigging on a bottle of water during a hike.

Travis and Kourtney absolutely love beaches and even got engaged on one. The rocker placed thousands of roses in the shape of a heart on the sand in front of the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California, to propose to Kourtney on October 17, 2021. She happily accepted, as Travis presented his new fiancé with a massive oval-cut diamond ring. The couple began dating in January 2021 after being good friends for years.

Kourtney and Travis didn’t give any clues about the nature of their quick getaway to Laguna Beach, but the area has several five-star resorts that are in high demand for romantic and luxurious weddings! Grabbing some quality beach time while touring a venue would have made for a very passionate overnight trip!