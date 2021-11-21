All they want for Christmas is each other! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker enjoyed a holiday-themed movie night on a beach.

Kourtney, 42, shared photos of their romantic evening on Instagram on Saturday, November 20. The first image in her carousel post showed a large screen in the middle of a beach, surrounded by countless candles and a table with several chairs. The second photo revealed the couple watched Home Alone for their seaside event.

The Poosh founder included a few snaps of scenes from the holiday film, including a video of Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin, jumping up and down on the bed enjoying his time away from the McCallister family.

Throughout her other videos, Kourtney showed off the beach venue, which even had a fire pit in the distance.

Later in the evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recorded the “All the Small Things” rocker setting off a fireworks display to close out the picturesque date night and a selfie video of her and Travis, 46, admiring them.

Travis also shared a moment on his Instagram Story, showing his appreciation for his fiancée. “Best night ever love you @kourtneykardash,” he captioned the video.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the couple’s first romantic moment to take place on the shore. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, on October 17.

“Forever,” Kourtney captioned the moment on Instagram, as she and her fiancé embraced in the center of numerous red roses and candles.

One month later, the duo vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Travis’ birthday. Kourtney brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Travis brought his teenagers Alabama and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, making it a blended family getaway.

The vacationers enjoyed some time on a beach and went horseback riding, which Kourtney shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 17. “At sunset,” she captioned the carousel of photos, featuring Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Kourtney gave Travis a memorable birthday celebration aside from their trip to Mexico, though. She also surprised him with a black Buick Grand National car. “When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” the musician wrote via Instagram the same day, sharing multiple photos of the pair enjoying their first drive together.

“You deserve the world,” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum commented, to which Travis replied, “You are my world.”

Kourtney and Travis have been linked since late 2020. They made their whirlwind romance Instagram official on February 16, with a simple photo of their hands intertwined.