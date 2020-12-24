Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations Will Give You All the Nostalgic Feels: See Photos!

Move over, Kris Jenner! It looks like Kourtney Kardashian is going to take the title for best-decorated home this Christmas. The Poosh.com founder has been showing off her festive trappings on social media since the holiday season began — and we have to say, we’re in awe!

What makes Kourtney’s ~aesthetic~ so unique is that the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, is all about nostalgia! In fact, Kourtney even used vintage wrapping paper from the ’60s to present her gifts! Additionally, the entrance of her California home has a number of Christmas figurines on display that are totally reminiscent of years past.

Beyond Kourtney’s love of decorations, the proud parent, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is a big fan of Christmas movies and music. Thankfully, the E! personality was kind enough to share her top picks in both categories.

Kourtney’s No. 1 holiday movie is … Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer. “I watch this every year,” the Los Angeles native previously revealed on Poosh.com. “It’s so nostalgic and reminds me of my childhood.”

As for music, Kourtney’s annual Christmas playlist is complete with 55 songs totaling three hours and 11 minutes’ worth of festive music! Just like her taste in holiday movies, the mother of three sticks to classic tracks, too, including Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane).”

Clearly, Kourtney is a bona fide Christmas queen — and her loved ones agree! In 2019, she took over for mom Kris and hosted the yearly Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous family has decided to cancel the event this year.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted in early December. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

There’s always next year, right?

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas decorations!