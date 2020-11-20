Feeling festive! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West gave them a Grinch-inspired makeover on Thursday, November 19, using Kylie Jenner’s new makeup collection, and the results are hilarious.

“North did our makeup! Happy launch day Kylie x Grinch. Are we supportive or what?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a selfie on Instagram with her daughter, 7. North definitely went all in on the vibrant green shades in the eyeshadow palette because both of their faces and necks were completely covered. The ladies rocked matching buns and their Skims cozy sets while having a blast together.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although North was banned from wearing everyday makeup by her dad, Kanye West, she is still allowed to play with it around the house. For Halloween, she used makeup on her younger siblings Chicago and Saint and created a look inspired by the horror movie IT. The reality kid is also obsessed with sheet masks.

“She’s found it really fun to do a face mask,” Kim divulged to Allure in 2019. “I’ll get her sheet masks and if she’s having a sleepover, I’ll do a mask with the girls. They think it’s so funny for some reason. I don’t know why. They just think they’re so fascinating.”

Considering her mom is a beauty industry mogul, she and Kanye, 43, didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye about the no makeup thing. “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” the KKW Beauty founder admitted. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what’s best.”

She added, “I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

The oldest daughter of Kim and Kanye wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner kid who had a blast with the Christmas-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection. Kylie, 23, shared a sweet video of daughter Stormi Webster signing one of the special PR boxes she was selling in “limited quantities” on her site.

The mother-daughter duo then released a precious YouTube video where they made Grinch cupcakes together. “You’re so beautiful,” Stormi sweetly told her mom to which Kylie responded, “You’re so beautiful.”

We can’t get enough of these adorable kiddos!