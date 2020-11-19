Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Pass the box of tissues, please! Kylie Jenner shared a new YouTube video of herself and daughter Stormi Webster baking and decorating Grinch-themed cupcakes. While the tutorial was supposed to be in promotion of her new Kylie Cosmetics collection, which drops on Thursday, November 19, the precious toddler ended up the stealing show.

“You’re so beautiful,” 2-year-old Stormi sweetly told the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, around the 4-minute mark. Of course, Kylie completely melted right then and there. “You’re so beautiful,” she replied while tickling her baby girl.

Beyond their heartwarming exchange, Stormi and the almost-billionaire wore matching Grinch pajamas! Clearly, the dynamic duo is ready for the holiday season. Question is, will Kylie be able to top last year’s Christmas?

After all, her mom, Kris Jenner, gifted Stormi a life-sized playhouse! “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie gushed in a YouTube video at the time. Even if that will be a hard present to compete with, we have no doubt the E! personality, who shares Stormi we ex Travis Scott, plans on spoiling her bundle of joy.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100,000 in a week on her little girl!” That said, Kylie’s parenting style is hardly just about material goods.

“Being a parent is stressful,” she admitted to James Charles during an October 2020 makeup collaboration. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

Given how polite Stormi is, it looks like Kylie is doing an exceptional job. As for having another baby? “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the California native told the beauty guru. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen.”

We can’t wait until Stormi is a big sister!

