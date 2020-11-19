Mini makeup mogul! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, adorably autographed one of her mom’s Grinch-themed makeup kits, and we’re seriously impressed with 2-year-old’s writing skills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, revealed via Instagram that Kylie Cosmetics is selling “limited amounts” of the special curved PR box filled with every product from the Christmas-themed collection inspired by Dr. Suess. As Kylie began signing the huge pile of boxes, she thought it would be fun to have her mini-me leave her mark on one, as well.

Stormi was an expert at writing an “S” all by herself and kept going with mom’s help for the rest of her name. It’s no secret the reality kid loves to learn. On September 30, Kylie shared a precious video of her only child, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, attending her first day of homeschool. The little fashionista wore a black T-shirt, Air Jordan sneakers and a pink Hermés backpack priced around $10,000.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi excitedly jumped around as they headed to “class,” which she attended with cousins True Thompson, Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian later explained via Instagram why they were putting the girls in school so “young.”

“They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back,” the Good American founder, 36, said in a written statement.

Whether it’s school or giving Stormi a peek at the family business, Kylie and Travis, 29, are raising their daughter to be a “strong” young woman who can do “anything a man can do,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper said during an interview on .WAV RADIO in October.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity,” the Texas native explained. “Now more than ever, they have the vision.”

Keep being the cutest, Stormi!