True Thompson Tries Kylie Jenner’s New Grinch Collection — and the End Result Is Hilarious

Future makeup mogul? True Thompson tried out aunt Kylie Jenner’s new Grinch-themed makeup collection, and the results were too cute. Khloé Kardashian captured her 2-year-old daughter having blast while applying the fun products on Tuesday, November 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a series of adorably hilarious videos on her Instagram Story that showed True perched on a counter as she applied lipstick around her mouth and eyeshadow to her forehead.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The reality kiddo seems to always take part in opening and looking through her mom’s various packages. True previously investigated a card from her dad, Tristan Thompson, that was attached to a bouquet of flowers sent to Khloé on November 16.

“Did I get flowers from your daddy?” the mom of one asked True, who was holding the piece of paper up to her face before she threw it aside and continued playing. “Are you reading it? He says congratulations on winning People’s Choice!”

It’s no secret Khloé and True have a blast together, and the Revenge Body host isn’t the only one completely smitten over her sweet daughter. An insider exclusively told Life & Style the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins are “obsessed” with the sweet toddler. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness … It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” added the source.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder is constantly with her only child, and she reflected on how difficult it was being away from True when she was forced to self-isolate while battling coronavirus earlier this year.

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on October 29.

The reality star called the situation “heart-wrenching” after she “tested positive” in the “very beginning” of quarantine this spring. “It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day,” she added.

Luckily, Khloé and True have their health and seem perfectly content spending their days together!