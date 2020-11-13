Kylie Jenner’s Backyard Is *Already* Decorated for the Holidays: ‘We Are Going Full Christmas’

As usual, Kylie Jenner is ahead of the curve! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her early holiday decorations — and we’ve got to say, we’re impressed. “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie boasted while filming her backyard on Thursday, November 12.

“I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas,” the almost-billionaire, 23, laughed. “I love my tree.” In the clip, Kylie zoomed in on a gorgeous palm tree wrapped with white, green and red lights.

While this decor would certainly be enough for anyone celebrating Christmas, we know it’s just the beginning for the makeup mogul. After all, Kylie’s famous family is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to December 25.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

That said, one member of the festive Kar-Jenner bunch definitely stands out amongst the rest. Kris Jenner, 65, “likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas,'” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

Over the years, Kris has executed themes like candy, rainbows, nutcrackers and polar bears. “She only has one rule: To outdo what she did the year before,” noted the source. Of course, the California native’s Christmas spirit — or should we say ~Kristmas~ spirit? — doesn’t end with decorations.

“Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “She has a lot of money and she’s not scared to spend it on presents and cool gadgets.” Although the momager is careful not to play favorites with her 10 grandchildren, there’s no denying she and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, have a special bond.

“Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” an additional source revealed to Life & Style. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books and put her down for naps. They’re attached at the hip, it’s really adorable to see.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!