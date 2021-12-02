‘Tis the season! Celebrities are getting in the holiday spirit by decorating their 2021 home Christmas trees and sharing the gorgeous results with their fans.

A number of stars began early, getting their tree up and ready by Thanksgiving. Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, were already in the holiday spirit on turkey day, posing in front of their tree while wishing Instagram followers, “Happy Thanksgiving from the Wades.” Their tree featured exclusively red decorations with ornaments in various shapes and sizes, and tiny white lights.

Kourtney Kardashian also was early to the holiday party. She had the Christmas tree at her Palm Springs estate up and ready by Thanksgiving. The reality star made sure it matched the clean and simple aesthetic of her desert home, so the gorgeous fir featured nothing but strands and strands of white lights and no ornaments or other trimmings.

With her love of holiday decor, Kourtney’s tree at her Calabasas home will be much more over the top and highly decorated. It will also likely be a team effort, as she’ll likely have fiancé Travis Barker helping her flock her tree in their first Christmastime as an engaged couple. The pair have already shown that they’re in the holiday spirit by wearing Santa slippers and Christmas socks to drink hot cocoa and curl up with yuletide movie viewing.

Some stars love to have a tree that seems so cozy. Actress turned talk show host Drew Barrymore didn’t need any professionals to help with her decorating work. She shared a photo reading “before” with the bare pine tree behind her while she had a strand of lights around her neck, ready to get down to business. Her next Instagram post read “after” and showed the finished product.

Drew’s tree turned out so warm and lovely. It featured simple white bulb lights and all of her ornaments looked homemade or crafted, as they included stuffed unicorns, carol music sheets, teddy bears and more. Drew eschewed any big shiny ornaments or tinsel, and her living room tree should make for some wonderful holiday memories with her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Scroll down to see photos of 2021’s celebrity home Christmas trees.