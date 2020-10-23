Head over heels! Is Ariana Grande’s new song “Positions” about her boyfriend Dalton Gomez? The lyrics talk about someone being “too good to be true,” and it sounds like the singer is majorly invested in her relationship.

“This some s–t that I usually don’t do / But for you I … want to / Cause you’re down for me / And I’m down too,” Ariana, 27, sings in her latest single. “Perfect, perfect / You’re too good to be true / But I get tired of running / F–k it, now I’m running with you.”

The Grammy winner also sings about “jumping through hoops” for her relationship, which includes “cooking in the kitchen” and meeting his mother. “Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do / That I won’t do, switching for you,” the lyrics read.

The “Rain On Me” artist and real estate agent, 25, were first caught kissing at a California bar in February, although his identity wasn’t confirmed until March. The adorable pair made their public debut while appearing in the music video for Ari and Justin Bieber’s song “Stuck With U,” which was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It showed a slew of famous couples at home, including the Biebs and wife Hailey Bieber and Demi Lovato and ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. Ariana and Dalton could be seen sweetly slow dancing at the end of the clip.

However, it appears in “Positions” that Ariana also made a reference to her previous relationships. “I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history / I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history,” the first lines in the song read. Her most dramatic past romance has been her broken engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. Although she doesn’t give a lot of clues as to who she’s talking about, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer puts emphasis on the “peat” in “repeat,” so it sounds a lot like her most recent ex’s name!

The “7 Rings” artist has since opened up about her whirlwind relationship with the Saturday Night Live star, whom she was with from May until October 2018. “I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” Ariana told Vogue in July 2019. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”

It looks like she’s rewriting her future with Dalton!