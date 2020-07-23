See a Timeline of Demi Lovato and Fiance Max Ehrich’s Whirlwind Romance

Goin’ to the chapel! Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, have had quite the whirlwind romance. The A-list pair, who began dating in March 2020, got engaged just four months later on July 23.

Of course, Demi had to commemorate the momentous occasion with a heartfelt post on social media. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did, too,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer gushed on Instagram, along with sharing several photos of Max popping the question on the beach.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself — and you make me want to be the best version of myself,” Demi continued. “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever, my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Prior to the couple’s big news, Demi and Max were “having fun” quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They get along so well,” a source previously told In Touch.

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the insider explained. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Beyond sharing a special connection, Max “inspires” Demi, the source added. As it happens, the Young and the Restless actor was a fan of Demi long before they got together. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato,” Max tweeted in 2011, adding the hashtag “can’t always get what you want.”

Naturally, Demi couldn’t help but share the sweet throwback with her fans. “We love a little manifestation,” the Disney Channel alum captioned a screenshot of the tweet.

Clearly, these two were meant to be. To see a timeline of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship, scroll through the gallery below.