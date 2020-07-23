Not too shabby! Max Ehrich amassed an impressive net worth from acting, singing and more. The fiancé of Demi Lovato worked hard in Hollywood over the past decade and has the bank account to show for it.

The New Jersey native’s net worth sits around $2 million, according to Gossip Gist. His yearly salary is a bit lower than expected. Max makes an estimated $50,000 a year from acting gigs, according to the outlet, and nearly $35,000 from work as a dancer. Working in the entertainment industry can have some big paychecks, and after 12 years of working as an actor, it’s no wonder the Embeds star has such a solid bank account and was able to afford Demi’s 10-carat engagement ring.

When Max first started out, he scored smaller roles on some very popular shows. He was a principal dancer in High School Musical 3 (2008), played Randy on Ugly Betty (2008), Adam on iCarly (2010), Eddie on Shake It Up (2010) and Jesse in the movie Pregnancy Pact (2010).

However, his breakout role came as Fenmore Baldwin on the iconic soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2012. He appeared on 120 episodes, which equals a staggering payday. The pop musician got a lot of attention for the part and even snagged four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.



That gig spun into longer recurring roles on shows like The Path and Sweet/Vicious. In 2019, Max wowed fans as Brett Weinbaum in American Princess.

The Under the Dome actor is a serious triple threat and is a talented actor, dancer and musician. He seems to be focusing a lot on his music career at the moment. His original song “Ride” was featured in the 2019 Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo., which he starred in as Tate.

The handsome star actually credits being in front of the camera as what helped him become a better songwriter. “Acting requires me to be very in touch with my emotions and remain open to experiences,” Max told Vents Magazine in June 2019. “Allowing myself to feel things fully definitely plays a huge factor in being comfortable with the vulnerability of writing a song from the heart.”

