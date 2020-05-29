Love is in the air! Demi Lovato packed on the PDA with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, in a set of new steamy Instagram photos taken in the pool on Thursday, May 28.

“ILYSFMIAI,” Demi, 27, captioned the sultry selfies, which stands for “I love you so f–king much it’s actually insane.” Max, 28, responded, “ILYSFMIBMM,” meaning, “I love you so f–king much it blows my mind.” It looks like their romance is the real deal!

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

It’s quite common for the duo to get flirty on social media. It seems like anytime they share a new photo, they can’t help but compliment each other. On May 18, Demi commented, “Your heart is still the sexiest thing about you,” on an Instagram video of her beau working out.

The pair began dating in March. However, they didn’t become official until May when the couple confirmed their relationship with a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video. They slow danced and shared a quick romantic smooch, proving they’re pretty smitten with each other.

Shortly after, the pop star made their relationship Instagram official, too. “Happy to be a part of something so special right now,” she shared a clip of the music video. “Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell. #stuckwithu.”

The “I Love Me” singer and The Young and The Restless actor have been spending plenty of time together these days. It turns out, Demi asked her beau to self-isolate with her during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy,” an insider told In Touch. “They get along so well.”

Additionally, the free time is doing the pair some good. “They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs,” the source added.

#CoupleGoals!