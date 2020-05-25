Lovebirds! Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, have quickly become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The “Anyone” artist and the Young and the Restless actor officially began dating in March — and have been going strong ever since. One of Demi and Max’s favorite pastimes is gushing over each other on Instagram every chance they get.

In fact, it was the pair’s flirty social media exchanges that tipped off fans to their budding romance. On March 11, the former Disney Channel star commented, “To my [heart],” on a video of Max singing. The High School Musical alum replied with a heart and infinity emoji.

In early May, Max and Demi sealed their relationship with a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. About three minutes into the star-studded clip, the New Mexico native and her beau can be seen slow dancing before sharing a romantic smooch.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Demi and Max are spending all of their time together at home. However, the darling duo doesn’t seem to mind! “They get along so well,” a source told In Touch. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Prior to Max, the songwriter’s most notable relationship was with actor Wilmer Valderrama. He and Demi dated on-and-off for six years before eventually calling it quits for good in 2016. In January 2020, the That ‘70s Show alum proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” Demi later told Harper’s Bazaar of her ex moving on, noting the split taught her to “be OK” on her own.

Clearly, Demi has grown so much over the years and we can’t wait to see her and Max go the distance! Scroll through the gallery below to see all of their flirtiest Instagram exchanges so far.