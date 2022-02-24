Stylin’ on the edge! Kim Kardashian rocked a sexy black leather outfit while attending Milan Fashion Week amid her drama with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, stopped hearts when she arrived wearing an all-leather ensemble: a wrap jacket that tied in her small waistline, matching pants and even gloves to complement the striking look. She finished her outfit with a pair of white sunglasses, as she was spotted talking with someone on her cell phone.

Kim is no stranger to fashion, as her fans know. However, she’s been showing off her curves and confidence even more throughout her romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson — and also during her ongoing messy divorce with Ye, 44.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. The two struggled to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship, as they share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. However, their friendly relationship worsened after she began dating the King of Staten Island actor, 28, in October 2021, after hosting SNL earlier that month.

The new couple jetted off to the Bahamas in January 2022, which Kim seemingly documented on her Instagram with multiple images of herself wearing hot bikinis. Fans were convinced that Pete was with her for most of the steamy beach moments, even thinking he snapped the pictures of his girlfriend.

On February 7, the funny man publicly confirmed their relationship at New York University of Rochester’s Winterfest by letting a group of fans know that “it’s going great” and that he and Kim are “very happy” together. One week later, the duo were spotted kissing in public for the first time while on a Valentine’s Day eve dinner date.

“Pete has proven himself,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He cares for her and he’s a true friend … Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”

While her relationship with Pete is going strong, Kanye has repeatedly attacked her, Pete and their relationship. The Yeezy designer publicly called out Kim on Instagram for allowing North, 8, to use TikTok, while also taking a dig at her previous divorces.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Ye captioned a burry screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos on February 4. Kim promptly responded to Ye later that day.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the reality star wrote in an Instagram Story.

Since then, the two have been at odds, especially when the Grammy award-winning rapper shared multiple posts about Pete, calling him “Skete” as a way to insult him.

However, Kim for the most part has kept her drama with Kanye off her social media. She even shared a couple alluring shots of her wearing a black leather bikini on Instagram, accessorizing with matching gloves.

“N I T E S W I M,” she captioned the post on Sunday, February 20.

