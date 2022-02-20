She’s not playing! Kim Kardashian flipped off the camera while wearing a super sexy black leather bikini amid her ongoing drama with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“N I T E S W I M,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Saturday, February 19. Kim looked stunning as ever while posing for a series of four photos, taken at night with the moonlight shining and palm trees standing behind her. Most of the photos featured her posing in a pool while also donning matching black leather gloves and sunglasses. In the third image, Kim held up her middle fingers toward the camera and playfully stuck her tongue out.

She posted the feisty photos right on the heels of Ye’s ongoing social media rants. Earlier that day, the “Flashing Lights” artist, 44, dragged Kim’s mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Instagram, labelling him as “godless” and “not a great person.” And for the past two weeks, Ye has thrown public call-outs toward the Skims founder and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The former pair had a heated Instagram exchange after he publicly slammed Kim for allowing their daughter North West to have a joint TikTok account. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she responded via Instagram Stories on February 4.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Though Ye later removed all of his posts with Kim, she later unfollowed the “Praise God” rapper on the platform on February 16 — the same day the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, rejoined Instagram with a new account.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Ye after nearly seven years of marriage. They struggled to maintain a coparenting relationship, but things took a turn for the worse once Kim started dating Pete in October 2021, after she made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month.

As Hollywood’s newest “It” couple’s romance blossomed through late 2021, Ye and Kim appeared to be at odds with one another. By January 2022, the Yeezy designer made it publicly clear he wasn’t happy about Kim’s relationship with the funny man, threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in his diss track “Eazy,” which was released on January 14. Come February, the Grammy award winner started calling the comedian “Skete,” seemingly as an insulting nickname, while dragging him in various Instagram posts. He even followed the King of Staten Island actor’s new Instagram after it was created.

As a result of the drama, Kim has “been in tears” and a “complete wreck,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 7. However, the source noted that she had her boyfriend to lean on “for support.”

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the insider explained. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

Although Kim “doesn’t trust [people] easily,” the source explained that the Suicide Squad actor has “proven himself” as a supportive boyfriend.

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word,” the insider added. “Kim’s in good hands.”