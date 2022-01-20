Better luck next time, Ye! Pete Davidson thinks Kanye West‘s diss track is “hilarious,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Truthfully, he’s a bit honored that Kanye mentioned him in his song.”

The longtime rapper, 44, released “Eazy” on January 14, featuring The Game, with lyrics name dropping the Saturday Night Live star, 28, as a result of his relationship with Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the father of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW Beauty founder, 41, raps.

Pete, who started seeing Kim after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, “likes the song,” assures the insider. “He’s not trying to make too light of the situation considering he is dating Kanye’s ex and there are legit feelings there, but it’s all a bit surreal. He’s been a fan of Kanye’s music way before he ever met Kim.”

Despite Kanye’s pointed lyrics, the Staten Island, New York, native “doesn’t feel threatened,” the source says. “Pete’s not watching his back when he goes out in public. In fact, he may write his own funny comeback song to address it — and I wouldn’t be surprised if they spoof it on Saturday Night Live.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Big Time Adolescence actor called out Kanye on the sketch comedy series. During an October 2018 segment of “Weekend Update,” Pete described how uncomfortable it was to have the Chicago native perform on SNL the week prior.

“So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here … and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Pete joked, referring to the Yeezy designer’s pro-Donald Trump speech at the end of his performance while donning a red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

“He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it,” the funnyman added. “I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every Black person ever.”