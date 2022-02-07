So sweet! Pete Davidson let fans know that things are “going great” with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Despite the drama she’s embroiled in with estranged husband Kanye West, Pete revealed he and Kim are “very happy” together.

The Saturday Night Live star made the revelation during a Saturday, February 5, headlining appearance at New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest. After getting multiple questions shouted at him from the students in the audience, Pete told the crowd, “This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy. But it’s going great, and we are very happy.”

Pete’s answer received a healthy round of applause, the University’s Campus Times newspaper reported. The couple began dating in November 2021 after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live the month prior on October 9, where the two shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch.

The comedian rang in his 28th birthday on November 16 with Kim as the couple stayed at her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate, becoming Instagram official as the three posed with rapper Flavor Flav while wearing matching pajamas. The following day, Pete and Kim stepped out in Palm Springs holding hands, confirming their romance known to the world.

The couple has been going strong into 2022, starting things off with a tropical getaway to the Bahamas in early January, where Pete seemed to be Kim’s photographer as she posed for a series of sexy bikini shots on the beach. Less than two weeks later, the twosome had a sweet pizza and ice cream date in Los Angeles, while doing some serious power dining at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $175 million Los Angeles Mansion on January 25.

“[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” a source previously told In Touch in January. “She’s never dated anyone like him before. Kim is really enjoying his company. They laugh a lot, and he brings out a silly side of her that she previously buried with Kanye.” Another source added, “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

Kim has been dealing with her estranged husband’s online rants against her and their coparenting issues, especially over daughter North’s use of TikTok. The Skims founder made a very rare public statement in response, writing via Instagram on February 4, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kim continued, before concluding with, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”