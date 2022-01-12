Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making their bicoastal romance work and having the best time sampling the most delicious meals in Los Angeles and New York. The couple enjoyed personal pizzas at L.A. hotspot Jon and Vinny’s to tuck in for a low-key dinner date on Tuesday, January 11.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, were seen sitting across from each other at a back booth, with two delicious pies on the table. The Saturday Night Live star had already dug into his slices, while the Skims founder appeared to be placing a napkin across her lap before diving into her meal.

Kim could be seen wearing an oversized, dark gray sweatshirt with flawless makeup for her date night with Pete. She wore her waist-length hair down and in waves, while Pete looked casual for their outing. He donned a grey T-shirt, white pants with black horizontal stripes and a dark baseball cap.

The outlet reports that the couple entered and exited through the back of the restaurant, as not to be seen walking past other patrons. Pete sat facing the door, while Kim’s famous face was to the back wall.

As if feasting on Jon and Vinny’s delicious pizzas wasn’t filling enough, the pair were still craving dessert, but at a very down to Earth place. The site reported that Kim and Pete hit up a local Rite Aid to get the chain’s Thrifty brand ice cream. With Kim recently sharing via her Instagram Stories that she’s back to doing two-a-day workouts following the holidays, she can afford to give herself a cheat day meal and dessert.

The couple have been back in Los Angeles since Thursday, January 6, when they arrived following a four-day, post-New Year’s vacation to the Bahamas. Kim flaunted her incredible bikini body in a brown thong two-piece, while the pair visited remote, romantic beaches and even played with wild pigs, in photos she shared with fans via Instagram.

Pete and Kim have shown a penchant for enjoying romantic Italian dinners ever since the beginning of their relationship. The comedian took the reality star to a romantic rooftop dinner at Campania, near his Staten Island, New York, home, on November 2, 2021. It was one of the pair’s first dates, after meeting and growing close when she hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9. Kim filed for divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West, in February 2021. For his part, the rapper has moved on with actress Julia Fox after the split.