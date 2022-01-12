Sweeties! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen leaving a California outlet mall after buying caramel apples and frozen bananas.

The Skims founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, made a quick visit at the Camarillo Premium Outlets mall, stopping into the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, according to Page Six. A source told the publication that Kim “always” does this “when she’s out there.”

A photo of the pair leaving the location was first shared by Instagram account @deuxmoi via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 11. In the picture, Kim appeared to be wearing a black jacket with matching pants and sunglasses, while Pete wore a similar black ensemble to keep a low-key profile.

Three days before their sweet-tooth date, a picture of the duo arriving from their trip to the Bahamas circulated online on January 6. In it, they were seen disembarking from a private plane at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, per E!. However, they were wearing the same clothes in other photos that surfaced of them walking near a boat on January 5.

v\Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While both haven’t publicly commented on their paradise getaway, Kim still captured a few moments from it, keeping the comedian out of her pictures.

“Sweet, sweet fantasy,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a sultry bikini Instagram post on January 6. Fans swarmed the comment section asking about the King of Staten Island actor’s whereabouts, especially after Scott Disick wrote a comment that seemed a little NSFW to some fans.

“Damn! Where’s the tripod,” the Talentless founder, 38, commented, likely just referring to Kim’s photo skills. “AKA Pete,” one Instagram user wrote in response, while another went so far as to write, “I would bet this is Pete’s nickname.”

She then shared several beachfront images to her Instagram Stories, with one even showing an inflatable slide in the middle of the bright blue ocean water.

While Kim is cautious about sharing her dating life on social media, the new couple made their unofficial yet official Instagram appearance together on Flavor Flav’s post in November 2021, as the rapper, 62, Kim, Pete and Kris Jenner celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday celebration.

Prior to that, Kim and Pete had been seen spending time together in public since they began their romance after Kim hosted SNL in October 2021. After a slew of date nights together from coast to coast, they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, in mid-November —confirming their newfound relationship.

Although Pete isn’t Kim’s “usual type,” the funny man is bringing out the “silly side that she previously buried with Kanye,” a source exclusively told In Touch on January 5.

Kim initially filed for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. For Ye’s part, the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 44, has been spending time with actress Julia Fox.