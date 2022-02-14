Sealed with a kiss! After officially calling Kim Kardashian his girlfriend, Pete Davidson and the Skims founder have had another major milestone in their romance by kissing in public for the first time. The two had a smooching session on a Sunday, February 13, Valentine’s Eve dinner date outside of New York City eatery after tightly holding hands while entering the establishment.

Kim, 41, was smiling brightly with her arm intertwined with Pete’s as the pair left the restaurant. It was the couple’s most PDA-filled date yet since the two began dating in November 2021 after meeting the month prior when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

The pair kissing in public was another step for Pete and Kim becoming more confident and open about showing the world how solid their relationship is. Pete, 28, made the major move of declaring Kim his “girlfriend” for the first time during a February 7 interview.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” he told Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), while chatting about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial on February 7, adding, “So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So, I don’t do much.” Kim getting the official “girlfriend” title came two days after Pete gushed about how “great” their relationship is going. During a February 5 headlining appearance at the University of Rochester’s Winterfest, Pete told the curious audience, “This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy. But it’s going great, and we are very happy.”