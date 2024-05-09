Travis Kelce’s teammate James Winchester revealed his sweet reaction when Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

“My first response was, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ so I walked up to Trav in the game and we were on the sideline and I just said, ‘Hey man, that’s cool she’s here,'” James, 34, recalled of learning that Taylor, 34, was at the game during the Wednesday, May 8, episode of the “Like a Farmer” podcast. “He’s like, ‘Wait, what do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?'”

After James explained that the team’s assistant equipment manager, Jay White, had told him Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium, he reiterated that it was cool the “Enchanted” singer showed up.

“He’s just kind of smiling, like, kind of blushing,” the long snapper said about Travis, 34.

Their love story began when Travis explained that he hoped to ask Taylor out when he saw her Eras tour during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. While he was unable to meet her during the show, the pair ultimately connected and started secretly dating.

Before Taylor attended her first game, Travis hinted they were in touch when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in September 2023. “I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’ so we’ll see,” the tight end recalled.

Meanwhile, the “Wildest Dreams” singer revealed that she and Travis had already defined their relationship by the time she attended her first game.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she told TIME in December 2023, referencing his comments during the podcast episode. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor continued to attend Travis’ games throughout the season, while he has traveled internationally to see several shows on her Eras tour. While neither Travis nor Taylor have shared many details about their romance, the couple hasn’t been shy about packing on the PDA during date nights.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

“Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style, adding that he “really impressed” her by being nice to fans when they attended Coachella in April. “Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing.”