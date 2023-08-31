The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has already found his final two contestants vying for his final rose, while going on hometown dates with his top three contestants, according to show spoiler Reality Steve. Fans are dyring to know who makes it to the end of the highly anticipated show. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Who Are Gerry Turner’s Final Three Contestants on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Gerry narrowed down his 22 contestants to Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, according to Reality Steve. Faith, a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, had her hometown date with Gerry filmed on August 19, while fitness instructor Leslie had her date in Minneapolis, Minnesota, filmed on August 21, Steve reported. The final hometown date with financial services professional Theresa took place on August 24 in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. “There were only three hometown dates on Gerry’s season,” Steve wrote on the Instagram slide showing social media photos of the ladies.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth (3)

Who Are Gerry Turner’s Final Two Contestants on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

According to Steve, Gerry eliminated Faith after the hometown dates, leaving Leslie and Theresa as his final two contestants. He explained that each of the women were meeting the Indiana resident’s “family this week in Costa Rica and that’s when potential overnight dates might happen.” The spoiler king claimed the final rose ceremony filmed on August 31 and he would be letting fans know any details about who Gerry chose and if he proposed to the final rose recipient.

Who Is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner?

Gerry is described as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana” who “is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years,” according to his ABC bio. The retired restaurateur “lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana,” where he loves “hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams” and “four-wheeling.”

He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974, and the couple had two daughters, Angie and Jenny. Gerry is also a doting grandpa to granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Toni died after a sudden illness in 2017 after the pair had been married for 43 years, and six years after her passing, Gerry is ready to find love again.

Leslie and Theresa will need to make a good impression on Gerry’s daughters, and it’s unclear if his grandchildren also made the trip to Costa Rica to meet their potential new step-grandmother ahead of the finale.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm EDT/PDT on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu.