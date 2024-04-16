April Kirkwood seemingly saw the writing on the wall for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist before the pair announced their divorce. The therapist, who was one of the women Gerry dated on The Golden Bachelor, gave her two cents on the split in a comment on Theresa’s Monday, April 15, Instagram post.

“I wish you the very best,” April, 66, wrote. “I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love.”

While April didn’t specify what she “tried to tell” her friend, fans took this comment to mean that April had warned Theresa, 70, that things wouldn’t work out with Gerry, 72. Many commenters slammed April for posting “negativity” on Theresa’s page.

ABC

“I care for all women in the world,” she replied to one hateful commenter. “I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken … what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. [Theresa] can lead the way!”

Theresa and Gerry got engaged on The Golden Bachelor and tied the knot in January. However, on April 12, they announced that they were divorcing after just three months of marriage. The estranged couple said that they were not able to decide on a place to live together, as neither of them wanted to move away from their families.

Although the reality stars insisted that they still “loved” each other and said that they would stay in each other’s lives, fans on the internet had a lot to say about the short-lived union. In her Instagram post, Theresa addressed the critics.

“For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness,” she wrote. “Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

Leslie Fhima, who was Gerry’s runner-up on The Golden Bachelor and was heartbroken after their breakup during the finale, showed love to Theresa in a supportive comment. “I love you my friend,” she wrote. “I’m so happy to call you that.. you’re beautiful inside and out.” The personal trainer attended Gerry and Theresa’s televised wedding, despite the breakup still being fresh.

Both Gerry and Theresa were previously married for more than 40 years and widowed after their spouses passed away in 2017 and 2014, respectively. They both said that they are still open to finding love again following their split.