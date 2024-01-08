Leslie Fhima attended Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding after becoming the Golden Bachelor season 1 runner-up and recalled a moment that made her feel uneasy during the nuptials.

“It was a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica, because I was there too,” Leslie, 65, admitted during the January 6 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me. And seeing Theresa so happy really, kind of, just took that away anyhow.”

In November 2023, Gerry, 72, sent Leslie, 70, home during the Golden Bachelor finale that took place in Costa Rica. The fitness instructor felt “blindsided” by Gerry’s decision to split and give his final rose to Theresa, which ultimately led her to think hard about accepting the couple’s wedding invitation.

“Hey guys, happy new year! I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your kind and encouraging words while I was in the hospital and then when I got home and now, I’m definitely on the mend,” she said via Instagram Stories on January 2, days after being hospitalized with bowel obstruction. “I’m feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding, and I can’t wait to support Gerry and Teresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really really amazing. Bye!”

After much consideration, Leslie attended the televised wedding that took place on January 4, alongside costars Susan Noles, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer, April Lynn Kirkwood, Nancy Hulkower and Natascha Hardee.

“Golden Wedding was so so fun! Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni!!” Leslie captioned her January 6 Instagram post that included wedding photos alongside her costars and former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rachel Recchia.

Gerry and Theresa announced that they were bringing back the Bachelor Nation televised weddings for their big day during the November 2023 After the Final Rose special. After discussing their wedding plans during a December 2, 2023, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the Golden Bachelor winner revealed that she would invite Leslie but didn’t “know if she would come.”

As the finance service professional shared her optimism for Leslie to watch her walk down the aisle, she shared how they bonded in the Bachelor Mansion while filming the season.

Theresa “cooked her dinner” while Leslie “taught” her “exercise routines” in exchange.

“We sat and talked a lot. We, all the time, cried together,” Theresa shared. “So, this isn’t fun to have that happen to any other human being. I didn’t like that.”