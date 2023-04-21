When it comes to lucrative careers, Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Bill Aydin has one! The plastic surgeon is married to Bravo star Jennifer Aydin, and they are living the high life.

His Aydin Plastic Surgery practice is located in Paramus, NJ, and “specializes in body contouring and aesthetic cosmetic surgery of both the face and body,” the website says of Bill.

How much money does he make from this career? Keep reading for details on Bill’s net worth and more.

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Bill Aydin’s Net Worth?

Its been reported that Bill and Jennifer have a combined estimated net worth of $11 million.

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Bill Aydin’s Job?

The plastic surgeon is “a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive Surgeon (American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery),” according to the bio on his practice’s website, noting that he performs “minimally invasive procedures and reconstruction of breast cancer survivors and traumatic injuries, including hand surgery.”

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

There are also various testimonials on the site from his past patients. As for his education, Bill has an undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley and received his medical degree from New York Medical College.

What Is Bill Aydin’s ‘RHONJ’ Salary?

It doesn’t seem like Bill gets a salary from the show. However, it has been reported that Jennifer makes a reported $100,000 for her appearance on RHONJ.

As fans know, a lot of the show’s 12th season focused on Jennifer overcoming Bill’s past infidelity in their marriage. However, there was “never” any thoughts of divorce on Jennifer’s end.

“If I didn’t break up with him after him having an affair, I’m definitely not going to break up with him after a little a few hiccups over the children,” she told E! News in March 2023, referring to their storyline during RHONJ season 13. “Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work.”

She added, “Sure, there’s going to be times where he annoys the s–t out of me or when I annoy the s–t out of him. That’s marriage, for better or worse, till death do us part. I look at him and I’m like, ‘You’re stuck with me.'”