No shortage of money! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is definitely loaded — her Paramus, NJ, house even has 16 bathrooms — but how does the Bravo star make her money? She’s made it very clear to fans that it’s not only because of her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin.

“This is my husband … for all you that say I only married him for money??? Really?? Is that all you give him credit for? One look from him is all it took to get me weak in the knees,” she shared via Instagram in February 2020. “This classy, brilliant, elegant, sexy Af Man! A man who opens doors for me and is my backbone for everything I do … money doesn’t have anything on you babe … you had me at hello.”

How does the reality star keep the cashflow coming in? Keep reading for details on how Jen makes money.

What Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin’s Net Worth?

The Bravo star has an estimated net worth of $11 million, according to several outlets.

What is Jennifer Aydin’s ‘RHONJ’ Salary?

One outlet reported that Jennifer’s RHONJ salary is around $100,000. However, this is not a confirmed number.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

What Is Jennifer Aydin’s Job?

Other than being a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, she’s a mom of five and aspiring businesswoman who launched the Ultimate Beauty Pillow company. The Ultimate Beauty Pillow “allows you to maintain flawless skin and stabilize facial recovery from procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Lip Injections, Micro-blading and can even prolong the lifespan of your eyelash extensions,” according to the product’s website.

“Everybody is getting botox and filler these days — even men,” she told Us Weekly of the product in May 2021. “A lot of girls are getting their lashes done, they’re getting their eyebrows microbladed. And all of these beauty treatments have the same after care: not sleeping on your face.”

Jennifer revealed that the product officially launched “after my first year of being on the show and I had given it to all the girls as a gift.” As for which RHONJ ladies have used it? “Melissa [Gorga] told me that she loves it. Margaret [Josephs] told me that she used it after she had her face lift and it saved her — her exact words, I quote,” Jennifer gushed at the time.